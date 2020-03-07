Iran coronavirus update: 5,823 infections, 145 deaths

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 5,823 infection cases, 1,076 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

1,699 patients infected by the coronavirus have so far recovered from the disease, the official added.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 102,242 people in 97 countries, claiming 3,497 lives.

Mainland China reported 99 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 72, putting the country’s total infections at 80,651 and a death toll of 3,070.

In addition to Iran, South Korea, Italy are also reporting a growing number of infections every day.

