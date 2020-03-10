Holding new round of Astana talks on Syria might be delayed: Kazakh FM

“After concluding the previous meeting last December, a proposal was made on holding a second meeting in March, but the situation has changed now, and it is quite possible that the meeting will not take place in March,” said Tileuberdi in a statement on Tuesday, according to SANA.

The 14th round of Astana talks was held in Nur-Sultan last December 10-11, and at its conclusion, the guarantor states of Astana process renewed their strong adherence to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the continued cooperation till eliminating terrorist organizations in the country, and they affirmed their rejection of the separatist agendas which aim at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister did not announce the reason for the postponement of the so-called Astana talks, but the spread of coronavirus worldwide and its possible pandemic may be the reason for postponing these talks.

MNA/SANA