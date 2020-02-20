  1. Politics
20 February 2020

Larijani calls for quick response to prevent coronavirus outbreak in Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has called for launching immediate preemptive measures to fight the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran.

In a phone conversation with Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on Thursday, Larijani urged immediate response to the outbreak of the disease after two patients died in hospital after initially testing positive for the new coronavirus in the central city of Qom.

The parliament speaker, who is also a representative of Qom constituency, called on Namaki to provide the Education Ministry with the necessary information to inform the students and their parents about the ways to deal with the issue.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected over 75,000 people across the world, while 2,131 have been killed mostly in China.

