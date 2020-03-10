US envoy says all options on table to back Turkey in Idlib under NATO

James Franklin Jeffrey added that the United States would respond with unspecified measures and sanctions if Russia or Syria violated the recently-agreed-to ceasefire in Idlib.

He did not elaborate on whether any action would be taken if Turkey is the side that breaks the ceasefire deal.

Jeffrey did not rule out assisting Turkey in Idlib within the framework of NATO, including supplying missile defense systems.

“We are looking at what NATO can do, all options on the table,” Jeffrey replied when asked whether the US was considering supplying the Patriot systems.

As Sputnik reported, he clarified, however, that the US is not considering deploying ground troops, in line with plans to phase out its military presence in Syria and other hotspots, but will look at whether it could provide aerial assistance.

MNA/PR