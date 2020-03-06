Death toll of COVID-19 reaches 124 in Iran with 4,747 infections

Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced the figures, saying that of the total 4,747 infection cases, 1,234 were diagnosed with the new virus in the past 24 hours.

The official also confirmed 913 recovered cases.

Tehran (1,413 confirmed cases), Qom (523 confirmed cases), and Gilan (424 confirmed cases) are among the provinces which have the most infected cases with coronavirus, he noted.

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

