Larijani urges Iranians to cooperate with national coronavirus HQ

"I demand the Iranian nation to follow instructions issued by National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters," he said, "All state-run organizations are also required to implements the issued instructions by the named headquarters, which is operating under Supreme National Security Council."

Iran confirmed 43 cases of infection with eight deaths till late Sunday.

At least 152 cases and three deaths were also reported in Italy, prompting emergency measures in Europe.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the world is now 79,561, of which 77,150 are in mainland China.

Meanwhile, China announced that it will now allow healthy non-residents of Wuhan to leave the epicenter of the virus.

Four Chinese provinces; Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi, and Guizhou, on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.

Yunnan and Guizhou cut their emergency response measures from level I to level III, while Guangdong and Shanxi lowered their measures to level II.

China has a four-tier response system for public health emergencies that determines what measures it will implement, with level I the most serious.

Gansu province was the first to lower its measures on Friday, followed by Liaoning on Saturday.

