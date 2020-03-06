  1. Politics
6 March 2020 - 11:29

Iran, Kuwait FMs call for joint efforts to combat COVID-19

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday held a phone conversation on mutual cooperation in fighting against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Kuwaiti FM announced his country's readiness to cooperate with Iran and send humanitarian aid to fight against the spread of the deadly virus.

Appreciating Kuwait's proposal and declaring readiness to send aid to Iran, FM Zarif called for regional and global cooperation in the fight against coronavirus.

He also announced Iran’s readiness for any cooperation and exchange of experiences to eradicate this novel virus.

As of Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

