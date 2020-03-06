Global coop. imperative to counter coronavirus outbreak: Zarif

In a Friday tweet, Zarif wrote, “We're closely engaged w/@WHO to battle #COVID19 in Iran & ensure proper care for those infected. Strict preventive measures—including screening of air travelers at departure gates—are being implemented.”

“Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together,” he added.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

The novel coronavirus has infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

