  1. Politics
6 March 2020 - 10:34

Global coop. imperative to counter coronavirus outbreak: Zarif

Global coop. imperative to counter coronavirus outbreak: Zarif

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran and worldwide, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that global and regional cooperation is imperative to fight against the deadly virus.

In a Friday tweet, Zarif wrote, “We're closely engaged w/@WHO to battle #COVID19  in Iran & ensure proper care for those infected. Strict preventive measures—including screening of air travelers at departure gates—are being implemented.”

“Global & regional coop imperative. We either win together or lose together,” he added.

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran has risen to 107 with 3,513 confirmed cases.

The novel coronavirus has infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

MNA/ 4871245

News Code 156387

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News