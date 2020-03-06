Zarif urges govts, airlines to assist Iranian citizens return home

“We have citizens stranded abroad with flight cancellations due to the #COVID19 pandemic,” wrote FM Zarif in a Friday tweet.

“In Tehran, and at our missions abroad, we are doing our utmost to arrange for their safe return home,” he added.

“We urge relevant govts and airlines to assist them in line with @WHO guidelines,” the Iranian diplomat said.

In recent days, some regional and international countries have canceled flights to Iran due to the prevalence of coronavirus in the country.

Turning to the imposition of flight restrictions by some countries in Iran after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Regional Emergency Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) Richard Brennan said on Thursday, “WHO does not make any recommendation on imposition of flight restriction to and from Iran.”

MNA/FNA 13981216000401