  1. Politics
6 March 2020 - 19:41

Zarif, Le Drian discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

Zarif, Le Drian discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian conferred on issues related to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a telephone conversation on Friday.

The two sides also discussed some bilateral issues, including the consular affairs between Iran and France.

Prior to the telephone conversation, Zarif took to Twitter to call for global and regional cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

"We either win together or lose together,” Zarif stressed in the tweet.

In another tweet, the diplomat referred to Iranian citizens stranded abroad with flight cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, urging relevant governments and airlines to assist their safe return home in line with the WHO guidelines.

The novel coronavirus has infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

In Iran, it has claimed 124 lives with 4,747 confirmed cases as of Friday.

MNA/IRN83704046

News Code 156408

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News