Zarif, Le Drian discuss coronavirus outbreak over phone

The two sides also discussed some bilateral issues, including the consular affairs between Iran and France.

Prior to the telephone conversation, Zarif took to Twitter to call for global and regional cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

"We either win together or lose together,” Zarif stressed in the tweet.

In another tweet, the diplomat referred to Iranian citizens stranded abroad with flight cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, urging relevant governments and airlines to assist their safe return home in line with the WHO guidelines.

The novel coronavirus has infected 98,429 people in 90 countries, claiming 3,387 lives.

In Iran, it has claimed 124 lives with 4,747 confirmed cases as of Friday.

