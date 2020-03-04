Armenia hails Iran’s efforts to contain COVID-19

Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan praised the measures adopted by Iran to contain the virus, wishing success for the Iranian health sector on defeating the outbreak.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki pointed to extensive measures implemented across the country to contain the virus, especially to increased controls in borders for crossing passengers and goods. He referred to the importance of boosting hygienic standards and protocols in shared borders.

The conversation comes as the virus has infected 2,336 people, claiming 77 lives in Iran as of Tuesday.

Armenia announced on Tuesday, a three-week closure of the joint border with Iran following concerns over the spread of the virus.

The Armenian minister also held a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

MAH/ 4869811