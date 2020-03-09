  1. Economy
9 March 2020 - 18:28

Customs services at joint borders with Afghanistan not to be disturbed: IRICA spox

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said on Monday that despite some rumors, customs offices of Iran at joint borders with Afghanistan will continue providing their usual services by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020).

He assured that IRICA will continue its services to ease trade transactions between Iran and Afghanistan and pays specific attention to healthcare issues considering the outbreak of COVID-19.

Latifi added that customs charges are taken only via E-payment systems and exchange of cash and bills are banned at border customs.

As reported, Iran's trade volume is seeing an 18 percent decline due to the outbreak of coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The country's trade and business exchanges with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Armenia are currently underway and there are no problems in these borders, while semi-active borders are doing trade exchanges only with the three countries of Turkey, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

