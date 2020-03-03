  1. Economy
4 March 2020 - 01:29

Sales vol. of mining, mineral firms jump 71% in 11 months: report

Sales vol. of mining, mineral firms jump 71% in 11 months: report

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Statistical tables of performance of 73 large mining and mineral companies paneled at Tehran Stock Market indicate that sales volume of these companies registered a considerable 71 percent hike in 11 months of the current year (from March 21, 2019 to Feb. 20, 2020), showing a considerable 71 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Sales volume of Iranian mines and mining companies in Iranian month of Bahman [from Jan. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020] recorded a 38 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The report put the exports value of mining and mineral sector in the past Iranian calendar year [ended March 20, 2019] at $9.2 billion.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, total productions value of mining and mineral sector of the country exceeds from $20 to $22 billion annually.

MNA/IRN 83699591

  

News Code 156307

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News