Sales vol. of mining, mineral firms jump 71% in 11 months: report

Sales volume of Iranian mines and mining companies in Iranian month of Bahman [from Jan. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020] recorded a 38 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

The report put the exports value of mining and mineral sector in the past Iranian calendar year [ended March 20, 2019] at $9.2 billion.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, total productions value of mining and mineral sector of the country exceeds from $20 to $22 billion annually.

