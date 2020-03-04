  1. Politics
Zarif holds phone talk with Russian FM on Idlib issue

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday afternoon over the latest development in Syria’s Idlib.

During the conversation, the two diplomats discussed the latest developments related to coronavirus in Iran, bilateral economic relations, the current situation in Syria's Idlib, as well as the Astana process.

Iran's Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced on Tuesday that Iran will host the Astana summit in the next round.

Zarif also held separate phone talks with Norwegian and Iraqi counterparts on Wed. on mutual cooperation in fighting against the spread coronavirus.

