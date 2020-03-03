Zarif’s Moscow visit not yet finalized: MFA

The Information office at the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today that the visit of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Moscow has not yet been finalized.

The two sides are still working on the details of the visit, the statement said.

The date will be released as soon as the plans for the visit are finalized, it added.

The clarification came in response to a report by Al Mayadeen that Zarif would meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

