Iranian, Norwegian FMs hold phone talk on anti-corona coop.

In a separate phone conversation on the same day, Zarif also discussed the outbreak of the virus with Iraqi FM Mohamed Ali Alhakim.

On Monday, Zarif expressed gratitude to the World Health Organization (WHO) and friendly nations for their solidarity with Iran in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19—in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday.

He added that Iran is currently in need of “- N95 Face & 3-Layer Masks, Ventilators, Surgical Gowns, Coronavirus Test Kits, PPF, and Face/Body Shields."

