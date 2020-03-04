  1. Politics
4 March 2020 - 14:14

Iranian, Norwegian FMs hold phone talk on anti-corona coop.

Iranian, Norwegian FMs hold phone talk on anti-corona coop.

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and his Norwegian counterpart Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide on Wed. held a phone conversation on mutual cooperation in fighting against the spread coronavirus.

In a separate phone conversation on the same day, Zarif also discussed the outbreak of the virus with Iraqi FM Mohamed Ali Alhakim.

On Monday, Zarif expressed gratitude to the World Health Organization (WHO) and friendly nations for their solidarity with Iran in the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak.

"Grateful to @WHO & friendly nations for solidarity in fighting #COVID19—in face of US #EconomicTerrorism, which has endangered Iranian patients," Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday.

He added that Iran is currently in need of “- N95 Face & 3-Layer Masks, Ventilators, Surgical Gowns, Coronavirus Test Kits, PPF, and Face/Body Shields."

MNA/4869822

News Code 156326

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News