Pakistan backs Iran’s positions on condemning organized violence against Indian Muslims

In a tweet on Tue., Qureshi announced, “I completely support the concerns raised by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on this issue that Indian officials should provide wellbeing for all Indians.”

Pakistani prime minister described what he called the satanic and systematic massacre of Indian Muslims as ‘unfair and dangerous for whole the region’.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif tweeted that Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims.

“Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

Hundreds of Indian and European citizens in more than 18 countries held a massive demonstration yesterday and condemned the organized violence committed against Indian Muslims and called for taking immediate move against perpetrators of this violence.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

MNA/IRN83700553