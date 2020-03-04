  1. Politics
4 March 2020

France delivers first aid consignment to Iran to fight coronavirus

TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud announced that the first cargo of humanitarian aid by France to Iran to help combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

The cargo of humanitarian aid includes test kits, gloves, surgical masks, and respirators that have been delivered to Iran's Health Ministry to help fight against coronavirus outbreak in the country, according to Thiebaud.

The French authorities wanted to show their solidarity with the Iranian government and nation by sending humanitarian aid, he said.

A medical delegation from the World Health Organization will come to Iran soon and some European doctors especially French will accompany it, he added.

The first cargo of humanitarian aid by UK, France, and Germany to Iran to help to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country arrive in Tehran on Monday night.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits.

