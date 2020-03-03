FM elaborates on measures taken in minimizing adverse effects of ‘COVID-19’

In response to a question on the measures taken by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to attract cooperation and participation of other countries and international organizations in the field of medical equipment needed for fighting against coronavirus, he stated, “shortly after the announcement and approval of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country by the officials at the Ministry of Health, Foreign Minister Zarif determined a framework for minimizing economic, social and political effects of outbreak of coronavirus. Accordingly, all units affiliated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies of the country overseas were activated in this regard.”

In this field, a briefing and question-answer session was held at the venue of the Foreign Ministry in the presence of all foreign ambassadors residing in Iran, representatives of international institutions in Iran such as World Health Organization (WHO) and also representatives of the Ministry of Health, Mousavi added.

In this session, representative of WHO described Iran’s capability and performance in the field of combating coronavirus ‘excellent and exemplary’. In addition, officials of the organization in Geneva hailed the high capability of the country for managing crisis and proven history of Iran in successful management of previous health-threatening crises.

Turning to the role of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in meeting requirements of the Ministry of Health from other countries and international organizations, Mousavi stated, “in this line, Iranian Foreign Ministry submitted an integrated list of preventive and medical requirements of the country to the UN, relevant international organizations, Iranian ambassadors and missionaries overseas for containing and curbing coronavirus.”

Also, UNICEF and some countries including China, Turkey and Austria dispatched their humanitarian aids to the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “in addition, humanitarian aids of three European countries including Germany, UK and France arrived in Iran today morning.”

