Tehran, Moscow confer on regional issues, coronavirus pandemic

In the phone talk, Iran's Mohamamd Javad Zarif and Russia's Sergey Lavrov exchanged views on recent political affairs in Afghanistan and the country's track to reach peach.

They also hold talks on the significance of a sustainable ceasefire in Yemen.

The coronavirus pandemic and global methods to beat the virus was the other pivot of their talks.

In his previous phone conversation with Zarif on March 25, Lavrov said that Russia requested US to lift Iran sanctions as soon as possible which hampers Iran’s combat against coronavirus epidemic.

The two sides, at the time, exchanged their views on the outbreak of coronavirus in two countries and world especially Iran’s effort to combat the deadly disease at the current sanctions condition and political developments in Afghanistan as well as international efforts on US unilateral sanctions imposed against different countries.

Lavrov emphasized, “Russia wants US to lift Iran sanctions in the shortest time possible which hampers Iran’s combat against COVID-19.”

MNA/