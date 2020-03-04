Ex-ambassador to India calls for more pressure on Modi to stop violence against Muslims

"FM Zarif's measures and recent tweet about the issue is admired but they are not enough. The case must be followed in international bodies," Sheikhattar said.

He referred to the Indian President's decision of annulling a law about Kashmir as an introduction to what is happening against Muslims in India.

He also noted that the there are fundamental differences between the Islam and Hinduism and their followers saying, "massacre of Muslims is inhumane and there would be no difference if we are an Islamic Republic or a secular establishment, we should stand against it."

In a tweet released on March 2, Zarif wrote, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni after Iranian foreign minister condemned the “organized violence” against Indian Muslims.

India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a demarche to the Iranian ambassador, claiming that the remarks by Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif were “totally uncalled for and unacceptable.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran is concerned about what is happening in India in a reaction to the recent eruption of violence against Muslims in India.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

