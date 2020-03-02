Iran concerned about violence against Muslims in India: Foreign Ministry

“We are following up on the news coming from India with concern,” he said on Monday in his weekly presser.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is following up on the issue through many channels and we have heard that some Muslim countries have had some movements.”

“We know India as a country where all ethnicities and religions live peacefully side by side,” he said, adding, “We hope that violence against Muslims in India would come to an end.”

“Considering the wisdom of Indian authorities that we are aware of, the country will become a peaceful place for all ethnicities,” he said.

Earlier, an MP criticized the Iranian government for not yet adopting a stance regarding the situation in India.

Violence erupted in India following protests against a controversial citizenship law. At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, have been killed with more than 200 others injured. Passed in December 2019 the law paves a special path to Indian citizenship for migrants of nearly every prominent South Asian faith except for Islam.

MAH/4867557