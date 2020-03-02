Ex-ambassador calls on govt. to defend Muslims’ rights in India

“The adoption of the issue by the Islamic Republic of Iran will cause the public opinion inside India to put pressure on the government to stop violence against Muslims,” he told Mehr News Agency on Monday.

At least 46 people, mostly Muslims, were killed and over 200 others injured in days-long violence in New Delhi, following protests against a controversial citizenship law. The riots coincided with US President Donald Trump visiting the South Asian country for the first time.

“I believe that what is going on in India under the current government will not be in favor of Iran in the future and given New Delhi's special relationship with Trump and the Zionist regime one should be vigilant of what is going on in India,” added Zohrehvand.

“What we are seeing in India today is a process and it is not just something that developed overnight,” he said, adding, “The ruling party in India is a hard-line Hindu party that treats Muslims in the country with extremism. The process started in Kashmir and continued with US’ support as the Muslim world was struggling with internal problems.”

“Unfortunately, we are not witnessing the Islamic world taking a stance towards the Indian issue, and if that continues, we will see more violation of Muslims’ rights in India,” he regretted.

