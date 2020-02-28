Global coronavirus infection exceeds 83,000

Chinese officials reported 335 new cases testing positive with the new virus in the past day hiking to the total amount of infections in the country to 78,832 till Friday.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections.

Some 2,337 patients in South Korea, 655 patients in Italy and 245 patients in Iran have tested positive with the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, as Brazil confirmed its first case in Latin America, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

MNA/PR