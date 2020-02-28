China’s first cargo to combat coronavirus arrives in Iran: envoy

“China’s first cargo has arrived in Iran and more is to come; be strong Iran,” Chang Hua wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chinese ambassador said, “5,000 kits to detect coronavirus, which are contributed by China's embassy and Chinese companies in Iran, have been delivered to the Iranian side."

"Our efforts will continue," he added.

Speaking on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the Red Cross Society of China would send its first voluntarily consignment, including 20,000 coronavirus test kits and other medical equipment to fight the virus, to Iran on Friday.

He added that the Foreign Ministry has supply of medical requirements form international sources on agenda.

According to a senior official in Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran rose to 26 with 245 confirmed cases.

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, as Brazil confirmed its first case in Latin America, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

MNA/IRN83693982