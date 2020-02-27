Matches of Iranian teams in ACL’s third week postponed due to coronavirus concerns

“With the official announcement of the AFC, matches of the four Iranian representatives in the third week of AFC Champions League has been postponed,” according to a statement published by Esteghlal FC.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan, and Shahr Khodro represent Iran in the league.

Esteghlal, Persepolis, and Shahr Khordo were scheduled to meet with their rivals in the third matchday in the United Arab Emirates while Spehan’s match was slated to be held in Tashkent.

Originating from China, the novel coronavirus is turning into a global pandemic with at least 44 countries, including countries in the Middle East, reporting cases of the virus.

