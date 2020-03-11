MoD unveils home-made advanced thermal camera amid coronavirus outbreak

Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Shahrokh Shahram said on Wednesday in the unveiling ceremony that experts of the body have gained the know-how to domestically produce these advanced thermal cameras.

He said that the cameras have been completely designed by domestic technology and software through mobilizing all scientific capacities, adding that the production line has opened.

The technology used in the camera enables it to determine the body temperature instantly and it can also screen several individuals at the same time, said Shahram, noting that this can be useful as an initial screening for coronavirus in public places.

He said that the cameras have been tested successfully in several airports and other sensitive centers and the mass production will soon start.

Shahram said that only a few countries such as the US, Japan, and China enjoy this technology.

Earlier the Defense Ministry had announced mass production of coronavirus test kits, face masks, disinfectants, ambulances, and hospital beds to help the country battle the outbreak.

According to the latest announcement on Wednesday, the COVID-19 has infected 9,000 people across the country, claiming 354 lives.

First detected in Wuhan city in central China in December, the virus has spread to more than 110 countries. More than 4,600 people have died of COVID-19 across the world, and more than 120,000 people have also been infected. About 67,000 people have also recovered from the illness, globally.

