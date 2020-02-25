  1. World
25 February 2020 - 11:41

Global death toll from coronavirus jumps to 2,704

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,664 on Tuesday, up 72 from a day earlier, putting the global death toll to 2,704.

The total infections reported across the world stood at 80,155 by Tuesday, of which 77,660 are registered in mainland China.

Next comes South Korea with 893 infections, and death toll of 9.

Meanwhile, Iran has confirmed 61 cases of infection with 14 deaths till Tuesday morning.

China has been allowing healthy non-residents of Wuhan to leave the epicenter of the virus from Monday.

Four Chinese provinces; Yunnan, Guangdong, Shanxi, and Guizhou, on Monday lowered their coronavirus emergency response measures, local health commissions said.

