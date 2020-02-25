Iran dealing with no problem in producing health products to combat coronavirus: VP

Making the remarks in Razavi Khorasan province, he told reporters that Iran is producing nanomasks and is among few countries capable of producing nano sterile filters.

As he informed, China has provided Iran with proper medical and treatment protocols and Iran is achieving good results.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami has ordered the ministry to gear up the efforts to produce at least 20,000 liters of disinfectants per day to counter the spreading coronavirus in the country.

The defense minister ordered the Defense Industries Organization to launch the production line of the disinfectants as soon as possible to meet its increasing demand amid the spreading worldwide fear from the coronavirus epidemic.

More than 2,700 people have died of coronavirus since it began more than a month ago in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Countries like South Korea and Iran are reporting a growing number of infections despite a fall in cases in China in recent days.

MNA/4862745