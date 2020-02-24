  1. Politics
25 February 2020 - 01:25

30% to 40% fall in tourism due to coronavirus: French min.

30% to 40% fall in tourism due to coronavirus: French min.

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that the country's tourism industry has suffered a 30% to 40% fall due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

France’s tourism sector has taken a beating following the coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s finance minister, CNBC reported. 

“We have less tourists, of course, in France, about 30%, 40% less than expected,” Bruno Le Maire told CNBC’s Dan Murphy on Sunday at the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meetings in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“That’s, of course, an important impact for the French economy,” he said.

The new coronavirus infection first surfaced in late 2019 in the Chinese city Wuhan, and the disease has since killed nearly 2,500 people in China.

Amid travel bans and trip postponements, demand for air travel has fallen, leading to more than 200,000 flight cancellations.

France is one of the most visited countries in the world. According to the country’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, 89.4 million visitors toured France in 2018 and tourism accounts for nearly 8% of its gross domestic product.

"It also welcomes around 2.7 million Chinese tourists each year", Le Maire said, adding, “It won’t be the same, of course, in 2020.”

France has reported 12 confirmed cases of the virus and one death, according to a WHO report dated Feb. 22.

FA/4862073

News Code 156008

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News