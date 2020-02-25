  1. Culture
‘Khatemeh’ goes to AmDocs filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Khatemeh’, directed by Hadi and Mehdi Zarei, has been accepted into the screening program of the 9th American Documentary and Animation Film Festival and Film Fund (AmDocs) in the US.

The documentary tells the story of an Afghan girl who flees home because of early marriage and domestic violence.

It won Best Director for Full-length Documentary, as well as Best Editing for Babak Heidari at the 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité.

The Iranian documentary had its world premiere at the 2019 Florence Film Awards in Italy. It also took part at the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film in Germany.

According to the AmDocs’ screening program, ‘Khatemeh’ will go on screen on March 28.

AmDocs is one of the largest Docs and Animation only festivals in the United States, located near the media capital of Hollywood in Palm Springs. This event focuses on international films in both the short and feature categories as well as showcasing animation. Recipients of the festival’s qualifying awards will be eligible for consideration in the Documentary Short Film category of the Academy Awards® without the standard theatrical run.

The 9th edition of the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival and Film Fund (AmDocs) will take place on March 27 – 31, 2020.

