‘Khatemeh’ goes to Florence Film Awards in Italy

The Iranian documentary will have its international screening at Florence Film Awards in Italy this September.

The documentary narrates the story of an Afghan girl who flees home because of an early marriage and domestic violence.

It won Best Director for Full-length Documentary, as well as Best Editing for Babak Heidari at the 12th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité.

Florence Film Awards is an IMDb qualifier, monthly international film festival in Florence. Each month, the juries will award the best films in various categories through private screenings.

A selection of short films will be screened every month in Florence at Scuola di Cinema Immagina (Immagina Film School).

Another Iranian title, short film ‘It Rains for You’, directed by Mohammad Mehdi, is also taking part at the Sep. edition of Florence Film Awards.

