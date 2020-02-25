‘Driving Lessons’, ‘Pedovore’ go to Short Film Week Regensburg

Directed by Mohammad Kart, ‘Pedovore’, also known as ‘Child Eater’, is a social drama which zeros in on the issues of the youngsters dealing with problems like child labor, bad parenting or having no parents at all.

The film had won the main award at the International Cinema section of the 19th Odense International Film Festival in Denmark.

‘Driving Lessons’, directed by Marzieh Riahi, tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

The Iranian short had previously won the Best Narrative Short award at the 20th Annual Ojai Film Festival in the United States, and the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea.

Both titles have now been selected to take part at the 26th edition of the International Short Film Week Regensburg in Germany.

Since 1994, the festival pays homage to the world of short films, from classics to world premieres. Its screening program includes German Competition, regional productions and international ones.

This year’s festival will be held on 11-18 March 2020.

