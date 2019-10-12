German filmfest. to showcase 3 Iranian docs

‘None of Your Business’, directed by Kamran Heidari, ‘Exodus’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami, and ‘Khatemeh’ by Hadi and Mehdi Zarei, will take part at the ‘international competition: long documentary’ section of the 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film in Germany.

‘None of your business’ is about the life and death of Ebrahim Monsefi, a popular southern guitar player, singer and poet in Iran who was born 70 years ago in Bandar Abbas and passed away 50 years afterwards under tragic and mysterious circumstances.

‘Khatemeh’ narrates the story of an Afghan girl who flees home because of an early marriage and domestic violence.

‘Exodus’ focuses on migrant workers from Afghanistan who entered Iran illegally and now wish to go back home, and they make their case at the government center near the border. The documentary narrates the stories of people with different family and work circumstances from Iran with a reggae lilt, according to the festival.

The 62nd International Leipzig Festival For Documentary And Animated Film, also DOK Leipzig for short, will take place from 28 October to 3 November 2019 in Germany.

MS