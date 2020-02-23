‘The Stopped Clock’ goes to GardenCity filmfest. in India

The film narrates the story of a woman named Roya, who encounters a situation that threatens to take her husband, daughter and job away from her.

The Iranian film will be taking part at the fourth edition of GardenCity International Film Festival in India.

The festival aims to introduce films that touch and teach the audience and will drive creators to produce meaningful films.

It accepts submissions of all genres looks for creative storytelling above anything else.

The fourth edition of the festival will be held on February 24, 2020, in Bangalore, Karnataka.

