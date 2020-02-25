‘Diapason’ to vie at 2 Indian filmfests. in March

The feature is about Rana, a 50-year-old single mother, happily living with her daughter Hoda, who is a high school senior set to enter college. On Hoda’s 18th birthday, Rana’s world collapses, but the laws and customs that she faces after the tragedy are even harsher.

‘Diapason’ will first go on screen at the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival in India, to be held in the capital of the Indian state of Karnataka on February 26 - March 4, 2020.

It will then take part at the Habitat International Film Festival in New Delhi on 13-23 March.

The film had previously taken part in several other international film festivals, including the 18th edition of Pune International Film Festival in India, 20th Geneva International Independent Film Festival Black Movie in Switzerland, and 7th Tofifest International Film Festival in Poland.

MS/SABA76717