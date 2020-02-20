Iran opens HQ to combat coronavirus outbreak

“By the order of the president, the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarter has been established in the Health Ministry,” Rabiei said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The government will carefully implement every necessary measure to address the issue,” he added.

Rabiei also called for "more comprehensive action" and "cooperation from all citizens" to combat coronavirus in the country.

The announcement comes after two patients were reported dead on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection in the central city of Qom.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected over 75,000 people across the world, while 2,131 have been killed mostly in China.

