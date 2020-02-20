  1. Politics
20 February 2020 - 12:20

Iran opens HQ to combat coronavirus outbreak

Iran opens HQ to combat coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei said the government has established a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus, which has been recently spotted in the country.

“By the order of the president, the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarter has been established in the Health Ministry,” Rabiei said in a tweet on Thursday.

“The government will carefully implement every necessary measure to address the issue,” he added.

Rabiei also called for "more comprehensive action" and "cooperation from all citizens" to combat coronavirus in the country.

The announcement comes after two patients were reported dead on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection in the central city of Qom.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected over 75,000 people across the world, while 2,131 have been killed mostly in China.

MNA/4857674

News Code 155835

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News