Two Iranians have died in hospital after initially testing positive for the new coronavirus in the central city of Qom, he stated, adding, “these two men died in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital due to old age, respiratory illness and deficiency of immune system.”

According to him, one of the dead was a 65-year-old man.

Vahhabzadeh also said that the another dead was a war veteran who had been injured by chemical weapons.

