Interior min. hosts emergency coordinating meeting on coronavirus

Following the announcement of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education on cases of ‘coronavirus’ in the country, an expert-level meeting was held at the Interior Ministry in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Head of Passive Defense Organization, deputies and representatives of other relevant organizations in the field of managing the disease.

In this meeting, measures and strategies taken by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education for combating the deadly virus were exchanged and then, representatives of different organizationsو including Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Law Enforcement Forces (Police), Intelligence Ministry, Plan and Budget Organization (PBO), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (ICT), Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), and Red Crescent Society submitted their proposals and executive capacities to deal with the virus.

The meeting was headed by the Interior Minister Rahmani Fazli who emphasized the readiness of the Interior Ministry to establish necessary cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Health in this respect.

Minister of Interior also ordered governor generals across the country to make necessary cooperation and use their optimal resources for realizing objectives of the Ministry of Health in the relevant field.

