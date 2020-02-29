  1. Politics
Govt. spox to hold presser via video conference

TEHRAN, Feb. 29 (MNA) – Due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, the government spokesperson Ali Rabiei will be holding his next presser through video conference.

The press conference is scheduled to be held on Monday.

The decision was made due to the rise in the number of infected cases, as well as the developments after Rabiei’s previous press conference which was jointly held by deputy health minister Harirchi, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak, officially known as COVID-19, in Iran has risen to 34 with 338 confirmed cases.

Globally, the deadly virus has infected more than 85,000 people across the world, claiming 2,924 lives.

