"Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qom and one person in Arak, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Iran to five," Qom University of Medical Sciences said in a statement on Thursday.

Two patients were reported dead on Wednesday due to coronavirus infection in the central city of Qom.

The government announced on Thursday the establishment of a ‘Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters’ to counter the deadly virus.

