'Cradle of Silence' to vie at Myrtle Beach filmfest. in US

Directed by Mostafa Mehraban, ‘Cradle of Silence’ is about Rasoul, who has to deliver a cradle to his martyred friend’s widow. With Rasoul returning from the southern war zone to the northern part of the country, his wife Laya plans on going back to the war zone with him. The cradle becomes an excuse for Rasoul to reject his wife’s request.

The Iranian film, which recently won the 'Award of Merit' for the best short film at the 11th edition of IndieFEST Film Awards in the US, will now take part at the 15th edition of the Myrtle Beach International Film Festival in South Carolina.

The Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, according to its website, has been awarded several prestigious awards including one of the "Top 25 film festivals worth the entry fee" by Movie Maker Magazine.

The goal of the founder and director Jerry Dalton was to create a venue for independent filmmakers which is not corrupted by politics, according to the event's organizers.

The 15th edition of the event will take place on April 21 – 25, 2020.

