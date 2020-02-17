‘The Fisherman and Spring’ nominated at Providence Children’s Filmfest.

The Iranian animated piece was screened on Sunday in a 70-minute pack along with titles from the US, France, Estonia, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Canada.

The animation is based on Mojgan Kalhor’s illustrated children’s book ‘The Fisherman and Spring’, which tells the story of a fisherman who lives in a snowy region with a very long winter. The Fisherman supposes that the spring has lost its way to the region, therefore he starts searching for it. A little fish and a group of birds also join him in searching for the missing spring.

The Providence Children’s Film Festival (PCFF) welcomes international films including documentary, live action, animated, experimental and youth-made films that inspire viewers to think about the world in a new way, according to the event’s organizers.

The 11th Annual Providence Children’s Film Festival kicked off on February 14 and will conclude on February 23, 2020.

