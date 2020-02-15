‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ wins at 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards

‘Rona, Azim’s Mother’ centers around Azim (Mohsen Tanabandeh), an afghan refugee, who lives and works in Tehran along with his family. Being the head of the entire family and as the eldest brother, he arranges for his brother Faroogh, and his family along with their mother to be smuggled into Germany. But at the last moments, Faroogh shamefully makes his decision known to Azim that he's not going to take their mother who is very attached to her grandchildren. Azim who feels lonely and is furious, accidentally finds out that his mother is in dire need of a kidney transplant, otherwise she'll die in 2 months. He has to choose between his own life and his mother's whom he has always claimed as the most important one in his life.

The Iranian feature had previously won the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the IFF Mannheim-Heidelberg 2019 and the Kim Jiseok Award at the 23rd Busan International Film Festival, as well as the best film award at the 2019 Sama Film Festival in Sweden.

Established in 2007, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) is an international cultural program supported by Brisbane City Council and powered by Brisbane Marketing. The 13th Asia Pacific Screen Awards were held on 21 November 2019 in Brisbane, Australia.

