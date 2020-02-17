‘Sunless Shadows’ goes to True/False Film Fest in US

The organizers of the True/False Film Fest, taking place in Columbia, Missouri, unveiled the screening program of the festival's 17th edition, among which is the Iranian documentary ‘Sunless Shadows’, directed by Mehrdad Oskouei.

Filmed in a small juvenile detention center, ‘Sunless Shadows’ steps into the enclosed world of five young women, all accomplices in the murder of their abusive husbands, fathers, or brothers-in-law.

The film had its world premiere at the 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands in December, where it grabbed the festival's best director award.

“Through breathtaking monologues and whip-smart interactions, the beauty, humor, and tragedy of the characters’ daily lives confirm that a murder story is never simple. Women opting for violence is a complex decision—perhaps anywhere in the world,” IDFA wrote in praise of the film.

True/False Film Fest is an annual documentary film festival founded in 2004. The festival offers a heightened four-day weekend of creative placemaking in which filmmakers, artists, musicians and others remake the mid-sized college town of Columbia, Missouri into a one-of-a-kind utopia, according to the event's organizers. In 2006, it won the Riverfront Times best film festival.

‘Sunless Shadows’ was realized with the support of the IDFA Bertha Fund.

