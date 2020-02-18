  1. Culture
18 February 2020 - 09:49

‘Separation’ goes to Fiorenzo Serra Filmfest. in Italy

‘Separation’ goes to Fiorenzo Serra Filmfest. in Italy

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Separation’, directed by Hossein Torkjoush, has made it into the competition program of the 4th edition of Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy.

The film is about a young couple, who while separated, still live under the same roof, and then something happens.

The Iranian short will be taking part at the fourth edition of Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy, dedicated to ethnographic productions.

The festival is organized by "Fiorenzo Serra" Visual Anthropology Laboratory of the Società Umanitaria-Cineteca Sarda, with the collaboration of the History Department of the University of Sassari.

It offers awards and cash prizes to the top three films.

MS/SABA74474

News Code 155744

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News