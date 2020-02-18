‘Separation’ goes to Fiorenzo Serra Filmfest. in Italy

The film is about a young couple, who while separated, still live under the same roof, and then something happens.

The Iranian short will be taking part at the fourth edition of Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival in Italy, dedicated to ethnographic productions.

The festival is organized by "Fiorenzo Serra" Visual Anthropology Laboratory of the Società Umanitaria-Cineteca Sarda, with the collaboration of the History Department of the University of Sassari.

It offers awards and cash prizes to the top three films.

