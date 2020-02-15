'Azadeh' taking part at 2ANNAS filmfest. in Latvia

'Azadeh' is a short film about a little girl who wishes to see her father for the last time, but her mother and brother won't allow her to do so.

The Iranian film is taking part at the 24th edition of Riga International Film Festival 2ANNAS, known as the only annual film festival in Latvia.

Founded in 1996, the festival was originally created to promote short films, but has widened its range by adding a feature film competition program in its 2014 selection.

The 24th edition of the event kicked off on February 10 and will wrap up on Sunday.

MS/4853245