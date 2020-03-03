Iran's uranium stockpile 5 times more than JCPOA limits: IAEA

Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium has reached nearly 1,021 kg, far above the 202.8 kg limit outlined in the JCPOA, the agency announced.

In a quarterly report released Tuesday, the nuclear energy watchdog indicated that the stockpile, as well as the levels to which Iran has been enriching its uranium, have gone beyond the limit Iran was committed to under the 2015 nuclear deal.

The IAEA also accused Tehran of failing to engage the agency in substantive discussions on these and other concerns, including alleged undeclared nuclear material at three undeclared locations across the country.

