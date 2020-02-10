Iranian clerics call for massive turnout to Islamic Revolution anniv. rallies

Senior Iranian cleric Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi called for the massive participation of people across the country to commemorate the victory of the Islamic Revolution against the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty.

“All of the Iranian people should regard participation in the 22 Bahman (February 11) rallies and the elections as their religious duty,” Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi said on Sunday.

With the massive presence of the people in the rallies to mark the revolution anniversary and in the elections, their plots will be thwarted, he added.

Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani said that the people’s mass participation in the rallies will show national unity in the face of enmities.

He noted that the people will show their support for the revolution by participating in rallies, like the previous years.

The top religious scholar, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, also urged the people to attend the rallies.

He called on the officials to pay attention to the people’s problems and make efforts to improve the economy and living standards.

Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Alavi Gorgani said that the people will show their will in standing for the ideals of Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Revolution, by participating in the Tuesday rallies.

Nationwide rallies are slated to be held on Tuesday to mark the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

The Islamic Revolution, led by Imam Khomeini, established a new political system based on Islamic values and democracy.

Every year, Iranians mark the anniversary of their Islamic Revolution from February 1 to 11, known as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) ceremonies.

February 1, 1979, was the date when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris to Tehran.

