VIDEO: People in Ardabil mark 41st victory anniv. of Islamic Rev. in freezing cold

The martyr-fostering people of Ardabil province expressed their detestation from the Global Arrogance with their massive participation in the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and once again showed their all-out support of sublime causes of the Islamic Revolution to the world.
ARDABIL, Feb. 11 (MNA) – A great number of people in Ardabil province observed Bahman 22 (Feb. 11) rally [marking the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979] in cold weather condition.
